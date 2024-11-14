Sadiya Press Club Reconstitutes Committee with New Office Bearers in Presence of TDJA Secretary

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The committee Sadiya Press Club, one of the constituent press clubs under Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA) has been reconstituted with new office bearers in a journalists’ meeting at Chapakhowa (Sadiya) in the presence of TDJA general secretary RanaJyoti Neog on Wednesday. The meeting unanimously selected Samarjyoti Gogoi as president, Ashimjyoti Gogoi as secretary and Nirupam Buragohain as treasurer. While former president Bogen Gogoi has been nominated as Advisor and Manasjyoti Konwar as Assistant Secretary, the other members are Hiran Jyoti Chiring and Suraj Gogoi. TDJA president Dr Rishi Das congratulated the new functionaries of Sadiya Press Club.

