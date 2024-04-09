Assam: Lai-khuta of 66th Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan erected

LAKHIMPUR: This year the 66th Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan will be celebrated from April 30 to May 4 with five-day long colourful programmes in keeping with the heritage and tradition. Currently, the celebration committee has been undertaking brisk preparations to celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival with grand success. As a part of such preparations, the Lai-Khuta of the main pandal was erected on Sunday amid a festive environment, reverberated with the blended notes of Bihu nam and Bihu related musical instruments.

The Lai-Khuta was erected by celebration committee president Dr. Bhupen Saikia at North Lakhimpur Government HS School playground in the presence of the office bearers, members of the committee, Bihuwas-Bihuwotis and local public. A meeting was held on the occasion under the chairmanship of president Dr. Saikia. The meeting was attended by the office bearers of the Bihu Sanmilan, Bihu researcher-cum-writer Dr. Amarendra Gogoi, executive president Nagen Sarma, four general secretaries- Ajit Buragohain, Sanjeev Konwar, Mobin Ahmed, Arun Das and others. Regarding the celebration of the Rongali Bihu festival, secretary Ajit Buragohain said, “The Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan is a symbol of passion and pride for the people of Lakhimpur. Under the banner of the Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, the Rongali Bihu was celebrated with four-day long programmes, but this year it will be held for five days. One of the notable aspects of the Sanmilan is that Goru Bihu is observed in different parts of Lakhimpur with the cooperation of the people of the area to show the younger generation the tradition of Bohag Bihu to preserve our own culture. The committee will also celebrate the ‘Gash Bihu’ in view of environmental conservation.” Celebration committee president Dr. Bhupen Shaikia has sought the cooperation of all the people of Lakhimpur to make the celebration of the festival a success.

