Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Jorhat win in Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Jorhat won their respective matches in the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket tournament held in different venues here today. Lakhimpur defeated Nagaon by 4 wickets at the ACA Stadium Complex. At Amingaon, Barpeta won against Morigaon by 92 runs while Jorhat won against ACA Cricket Academy by 2 wickets and the match was held at the Judges Field.

