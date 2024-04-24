Sri Sri Hanuman Janmotsav concludes in Demow

DEMOW: Sri Sri Hanuman Janmotsav was organized in association with the Matri Shakti and the people of Demow Dehajan at Sri Sri Chalasar Hanuman Mandir situated in Demow Dehajan Padumoni Path from Sunday for three days. Various religious rituals were organized during these three days. The prasad was distributed on Tuesday. Popular artistes performed Bhajan and the Matri Shakti Committee performed Diha Naam on Tuesday evening. On the other hand, Sri Sri Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav was also organized in Demow Bibah Bhawan premises from Monday for two days. Various religious rituals were organized during these two days. A colourful cultural procession was taken out in Demow on Tuesday where children wore colourful dresses. Sri Sri Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav concluded on Tuesday.

