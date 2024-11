A Correspondent

DEMOW: Sri Sri Krishna Raas Lila will be organized in Demow Public Playground. The Lai Khuta of Sri Sri Krishna Raas Lila was installed in Demow Public Playground on Friday in the presence of the organizing committee members and dignitaries.

