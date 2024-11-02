Assam: Pakke Tiger Reserve Inaugurates Butterfly Park with Health Minister Biyuram Wahge

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: Pakke Tiger Reserve celebrated a major achievement with the inauguration of a butterfly park by Biyuram Wahge, minister of Health, Family Welfare & Water Resources, Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, stated a press release issued by Satyaprakash Singh, IFS, DFO Pakke Tiger Reserve. Located at the West Bank Forest Camp, this new park aims to enhance biodiversity conservation efforts and encourage eco-tourism in the area. The event began with a floral tribute to honour the Forest Martyrs of Pakke Tiger Reserve, recognizing their dedication to preserving this invaluable ecosystem. Following the tribute, minister Wahge inaugurated the butterfly park and toured the Butterfly Information Centre, which features educational exhibits on the local butterfly species and their ecological roles. The centre also includes a Digital Interactive Panel and Virtual Reality experience, providing visitors with an engaging and informative journey into the world of butterflies.

Emphasizing sustainability, the chief guest participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree-planting initiative, a gesture symbolizing the importance of conservation. Additionally, the Pakke Tiger Reserve’s sniffer dog unit gave a demonstration, showcasing the crucial role these canines play in forest patrols and anti-poaching efforts.

