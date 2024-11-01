Assam: Twelve Cattle Stolen from Farmers Near Demow; Police Investigate Theft Incident

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A total of 12 cattle of farmers of Debpur, Sonapur, and Bhekelai villages area near Demow were stolen. Though a patrolling team of Demow Police Station seized a Car (AS 23 W 6272) which was used in cattle theft, the thieves managed to flee from that area. Demow Police is investigating. A poor farmer said that they used to do cattle farming and said on Monday night around 7 families of cattle were stolen. The farmer said they earn their livelihood by selling the cattle. It is alleged that a cattle syndicate is going on in Rajmai Weekly Sunday Bazaar. The farmers appealed to the Thowra MLA and Chief Minister to intervene into the matter. The farmers of Bhekelai, Debpur, Sonapur, and Laguabari villages have submitted a letter to Demow Press Club on Wednesday. They have demanded justice.

