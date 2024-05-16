Assam: Lakhimpur Girls’ College organized a workshop on solid waste management

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Girls’ College organized a comprehensive workshop focusing on “Solid Waste Management & Vermicomposting” on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event, held at the Gunjan Karan Memorial Hall, was a collaborative effort between the Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) and the Eco Club of Lakhimpur Girls’ College, with the support from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

A total of 80 students from seven different schools, accompanied by 12 teachers, actively participated in the workshop, which aimed to impart practical knowledge and skills in managing solid waste and promoting vermicomposting as a sustainable waste management solution. Dr. Mridul Buragohain, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Lakhimpur Girls’ College, efficiently coordinated the workshop, ensuring its smooth execution. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Surajit Bhuyan, Principal of Lakhimpur Girls’ College, underscoring the institution’s commitment to environmental awareness and sustainable practices.

The training sessions on solid waste management were led by resource persons from the AINA Foundation: Krishna Pratim Bordoloi, Saurabh Jyoti Dutta, and David Raj. Additionally, Dipankar Panging, an artiste and activist, conducted an engaging session on repurposing plastic waste as threads for hand-looms, showcasing innovative approaches to waste utilization.

