Assam: Massive irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission scheme alleged in Boko

Boko: People have raised allegations of massive irregularities in JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) scheme’s connections in households along the Assam-Meghalaya border under Boko Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Sub-Division. People of the Hahim area have spotted some specific irregularities along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

People of the area alleged that PHED contractors and engineers are engaging in massive scams in the implementation of works of the Prime Minister’s ambitious scheme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. However, the conscious people of the area expressed regret that the people of the Hahim area are suffering from the scarcity of drinking water. The previous water supply schemes constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees have completely failed due to departmental negligence.

Upon investigation it was seen that 5- 6 water supply connections which includes bib cock tape with pillar and pipes have been established in front of Hahim Police outpost and similarly other 5-6 connections were set up in front of State Veterinary Dispensary in Hahim near Hahim Police out post and same connection was set up near a bus stop shade. However, according to some JJM contractors, around 3000 rupees were allocated for the bib cock tape with pillar and pipes for each beneficiary in the JJM scheme.

A three-day meet of assistant executive engineers from the PHED was held in Sonitpur from May 19 to May 21. The event brought together participants from the Lower Assam Zone, Barak Valley Zone, BTAD and DHAC, focusing on implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). JJM Assam mission director and former DC of Kamrup District Kailash Karthik N spoke on the responsibilities of assistant executive engineers, while Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra spoke on the execution of JJM in the district. Kamrup (Metro) DC Sumit Sattawan spoke on inter-departmental coordination, and Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, emphasized on monitoring of schemes.

Officer Mukut Barman of the PHED Boko Sub Division did not receive any calls despite attempts to reach him. However, the office staff informed that the area site engineer is Pradip Kalita, assistant engineer of Boko PHED Sub Division. The office staff did, however, also advise that the contractor should display which connection is for which household, including beneficiary identity cards, even when there are numerous water connections in one location. After that only the contractor will get the bills against the works.

While discussing the matter with other JJM contractors they said that too many connections in one place is not possible, however it might happen because previously set up connections are not working. It should be noted that the work on JJM's links is still ongoing, and the area in question is within the jurisdiction of the Hahim NC.

However, some aware residents of the area said that government employees and contractors are working just for their personal gain because the Hahim area is a backward place with illiterate residents. Because of this, the area's residents are forced to deal with a shortage of drinking water, and those water supply projects have consistently failed.

