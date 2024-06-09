Assam: Land dispute leaves 11 injured in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: A group clash occurred over land dispute at Namapara village under Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district on June 7 which turned violent leaving 11 people injured. The altercation erupted over a 3.10 bigha plot of land between two communities, sparking a scuffle that left 11 wounded, three seriously injured.

The injured were identified as Paresh Barman (54), Nipen Barman (55), Biswajit Das (34), Sukuni Burman (42), Nabakanta Barman (28), Sushanta Barman (22), Parmeshwar Barman (19), Mintu Das (37), Minati Barman (30), Dineshwari Barman (45), and Bablu Barman (37), sustained injuries and were admitted to Fakiragram hospital for medical treatment. Later, all the injured persons were brought to RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar for treatment.

Police team rushed to the incident spot soon after receiving the information and controlled the situation. Sources from police said as many as four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday night from different places. They are Barimuddin Sheik (33), Makball Hussain (40), Javed Ali Sheik (44) and Farash Uddin Sheik (33) while other five accused are absconding.

On Saturday, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited Namapara in Fakiragram to take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by BTC EM Arup Kr. Dey and Kokrajhar District BJP president Kabita Basumatary. Baruah also visited RN Brahma Civil Hospital to meet the wounded persons where they were brought for medical treatment.

Later, talking to reporters, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the BJP led government will leave no stone unturned against any plot to disrupt peace and communal harmony. He said there could be hands of some nefarious design to disrupt the situation who are instigating certain people to go against the present government. He said Congress candidate Rockybul Hussain won the last lok sabha elections from Dhubri with over 10 lakh votes which indicates the presence of Bangladeshi vote bank. He further asserted that the land issue at Namapara in Fakiragram may have been instigated by some individuals. He said the government will act tough against instigators.

Also Read: Alleged Bias: Some Vehicle Owners in Digboi and Tinsukia Flout Tinted Film Ban, Claiming 'Press' Tags Offer Free Pass

Also Watch: