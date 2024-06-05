NDA-Backed United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Candidate Joyanta Basumatary Wins Kokrajhar (ST) Seat by Over 50,366 Votes

KOKRAJHAR: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate backed by NDA- Joyanta Basumatary has come out victorious from prestigious Kokrajhar (ST) HPC by defeating his nearest rival and candidate of BPF Kampa Borgoyari in a margin of over 50,366 votes is a clear mandate of the people of the region that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s come back for the 3rd consecutive term.

UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary got over 4,80414 votes while BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari got over 4,30,0,78 votes. Of 12 candidates in fray at No.1 Kokrajhar ST constituency, Garjan Mashahary (Congress) stood in 3rd position by receiving 1,12,190 votes while GSP candidate Binita Deka stood in 4th position by getting 92,829 votes.

In 2019 parliamentary election, sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent backed by Oboro Suraksha Samity) got 6,03,543 votes (49.75%) while Pramila Rani Brahma (Bodoland People’s Front) got 4,34,493 votes and UG Brahma (UPPL), received 2,16,131 votes.

Similarly, in 2014 Lok Sabha election results for the Kokrajhar (ST) constituency Naba Kumar Sarania (Ind. Backed by Oboro Suraksha Samity) got 6,34,428 votes (48.61%), Chandan Brahma (BPF) got 3,82,684 votes while U.G. Brahma (Independent): received 2,01,329 votes. Naba Kumar Sarania, with fake ST certificate stood as an independent candidate backed by Oboro Suraksha Samity and won the elections in 2014 and 2019 with a significant margin, defeating the BPF and UPPL candidates but after long fight by Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) since 2014 over his ST certificates, the Gauhati High Court has pronounced his ST certificate as fake this year and subsequently, his candidature was rejected during scrutiny in Kokrajhar constituency.

Talking to media persons, winner candidate of UPPL-Joyanta Basumatary said his victory was the victory of people of the region, their overwhelming support and faith towards UPPL to work for peace and sustainable development in all spheres. He thanked the people of the region for supporting the NDA with an aim to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the nation for 3rd consecutive term. He said he will work for the welfare of the people of the region and will raise the important issues of the communities. He also said he will take up the matter of implementation of remaining clauses of BTR accord with the Government of India.

On the other hand, the BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari said he had accepted his defeat. He said he believed in the people’s mandate of the UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary to emerge victorious. He said BPF was not losing the battle in Kokrajhar but people are still with the BPF. He also said they will revamp the party in the days to come. He hoped that Basumatary would raise the important issues of the Bodos and other communities on the floor of the parliament. He, however, thanked the people of the region who cast their votes in favour of BPF.

