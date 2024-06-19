Assam: Landslide Claims Lives of Five in Karimganj District

GUWAHATI: A devastating landslide in Badarpur area of Assam's Karimganj district claimed lives of at least five people Tuesday night. This includes woman and her three daughters. The tragic incident occurred in Gainachora (Bendargool) village under the jurisdiction of Badarpur police station.

Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das reported incident via phone. He detailed sequence of events. "At 12:45 am last night, we received information about landslide in Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under Badarpur police station. Upon receiving information officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel rushed to scene and conducted rescue operation. After three hours, team recovered five bodies from debris" stated Das.

The landslide resulted in deaths of Roymun Nessa, 55 and her three daughters. They were Sahida Khanam 18, Jahida Khanam 16 and Hamida Khanam, 11. A three-year-old boy identified as Mehdi Hassan, son of Mahimuddin was also among deceased.

Rescue operations commenced immediately after authorities were alerted. Officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station supported by his team and personnel from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), worked tirelessly to recover victims from debris. Despite their swift response. The scale and suddenness of landslide made it impossible to save lives of those buried.

The incident has left local community in shock. Mourning as they come to terms with sudden and tragic loss of life. Landslides are recurrent hazard in hilly regions of Assam, particularly during monsoon season when heavy rainfall destabilizes terrain. This latest disaster underscores urgent need for improved early warning systems. More robust infrastructure to mitigate impact of such natural calamities is crucial.

Local authorities are now focusing on providing support to affected families. They are also assessing risk of further landslides in area. Government is expected to announce relief measures and compensation for victims' families soon.