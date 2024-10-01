Assam: Large All-Bodo Students Union flag flies high above 75 feet in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The flag of All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) flew high above the sky in Kokrajhar on Monday to mark the unity, solidarity and stand together in any period of crisis. The ABSU flag measuring 30 feet in length and 20 in breath flew above the 75 feet iron pole at the premises of Bodofa Children’s Park situated at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road in Kokrajhar town.

The president of ABSU Dipen Boro hoisted the large flag in the presence of vice president Kwrwmdao Wary and Principal of Kokrajhar Girls College Dr. Adaram Basumatary followed by paying floral tribute at the statue of Bodofa UN Brahma by Adaram Basumatary, Principal, Kokrajhar Girls College.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said before the media persons that the large size flag of ABSU will fly forever in the sky as a mark of peace, unity and solidarity. He said the ABSU promised to work for the betterment of the society and will stand united under the flag of ABSU whenever they face a crisis. He further said the union will stand firm under the flag of the ABSU for the issues of the Bodos.

