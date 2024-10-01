Demow Regional Committees of ATASU, AYM, and CMSS Submit Memorandum to Circle Officer

DEMOW: The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS), Demow Regional Committees submitted a memorandum to the Demow Circle Officer. The memorandum signed by Jayanta Gogoi, president, Sumeet Kumar Handique, Adviser of ATASU, Demow Regional Committee, Jaan Barua, President of AYM, Demow Regional Committee and Dipu Chutia, president of CMSS, Demow Regional Committee.

In the memorandum, they stated that in the year 1971, the Demow Samabai Samiti was established and this Samabai Samiti has been supplying Public Distribution Commodities to the 5 Panchayats People of Demow for 52 years. They said that the Demow Municipal Board is trying to seize Demow Samabai Samiti's land in stealth. They said that the Demow Municipal Board's authority is getting ready to evict the Samabai Samiti Office and Godown and is preparing to issue a tender for the new building's construction.

ATASU, AYM and CMSS, Demow Regional Committees have opposed the construction and demanded the cancellation of the tender immediately.

