Assam: Launch of subsidized masoor dal, sugar, & salt scheme in Kokrajhar today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major step towards strengthening food and nutritional security of the people, the State Government is set to launch a new scheme for the distribution of subsidized masoor dal, sugar, and salt through Fair Price Shops (FPS) to the NFSA beneficiaries across the state. Implemented by the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department, the initiative aims to make essential commodities available to beneficiaries at affordable prices.

The scheme will be centrally launched at 10 am on November 10 by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The ceremonial inauguration will be held simultaneously in all districts, including Kokrajhar, where elaborate arrangements have been made to mark the occasion.

In Kokrajhar, the ceremonial distribution programmes will be organized across all the sub-divisions of Kokrajhar Sadar, Gossaigaon, and Parbatjhora in 5 different locations. The ceremonial district-level distribution programme will be held at M/S Kokrajhar Town Co-Opt, Wholesale, Kokrajhar town, in the presence of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, along with MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC EM Derhasat Basumatary, and MCLA Dhaneswar Goyary among others. In Gossaigaon, the programme will be conducted at the Gossaigaon Wholesale Retail Outlet, Fair Price Shop of Anjalu Brahma, Gambaribil Outlet, and the Fair Price Shop of Manik Lal Sarkar, Satbil Pt II, Binnyakhata, while in Parbatjhora, it will be held at M/s Rangamati SS Ltd., Tipkai in the presence of several dignitaries in each venue. The central programme will be live-streamed at 1098 FPS across the district.

As part of the preparatory activities, Kokrajhar district has achieved 100% lifting and delivery of masoor dal, sugar, and salt by the Kokrajhar GWSS from the Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC) godowns.

The scheme, commencing from November 10, will continue for a period of seven months up to May 2026. Each ration card holder will be entitled to receive 1 kg each of masoor dal, sugar, and salt per month. The approved prices for November and December 2025 are Rs 69 for masoor dal, Rs 38 for sugar, and Rs 10 for salt, while the revised rates effective from January to May 2026 will be Rs 60, Rs 30, and Rs. 10 respectively. For the inaugural month, the distribution will be carried out from November 10 to 19, observed as ‘Special Anna Sewa Din’ across all FPS. From December onwards, the distribution will take place from the 1st to 10th of every month under ‘Anna Sewa Din.’

