Assam launches AMTRON initiative to introduce skill-based computer courses

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Government's AMTRON (Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd.) has launched a major initiative to introduce modern, skill-based computer courses in educational institutions across the state. The move aims to make students technically proficient and better prepared for future careers.

A district-level workshop on the initiative was held at Tezpur College with the participation of principals and heads of colleges, higher secondary and secondary schools. The programme was chaired by Tezpur College Principal Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, while AMTRON Vice-Chairman Ritu Baran Sharma, former SEBA and AHSEC Secretary Dr Kamaljyoti Gogoi, and other senior academicians attended as guests. AMTRON officials informed that courses such as Advanced Certificate in Web Technology, Office Management, Multimedia Technology, and Computerized Financial Accounting will be introduced, with approval already granted for 14,000 students in the first phase. Plans are also underway to offer Japanese language training.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Manjit Gogoi said that educational institutions must evolve with the times, adding that the National Education Policy places great emphasis on skill development. "The future world will be shaped by today's education system. India's ancient knowledge traditions must be seen anew," he said, adding that a lack of patience has hindered progress in skill development.

Speakers emphasized that traditional learning alone is no longer sufficient and that true development requires skill-based education. They highlighted the need for computer literacy, aligning with national initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

