Assam: AMTRON in dire straits for non-payment by departments

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has found itself in dire straits for providing technical assistance to various state government departments. It is now owed more than 81 crore by the departments with which it was associated.

An Assam government undertaking, AMTRON has been playing a leading role on the technology front since its inception in 1984. It was among the first focused software services companies in North Eastern India and among the first to launch software products back in 1989. Besides, with years of experience in delivering solutions in telecom and the IT domain, AMTRON happens to be the pioneer in finding IT-enabled solutions.

Government departments do not usually have a technical expert and enlist the help of AMTRON to provide technical assistance. They are awarded work connected to delivering IT solutions, and an agreement is signed by both parties where the award cost is mentioned. In the last few years, it has become a trend to engage AMTRON but avoid payment for its services, a source at AMTRON said.

It was also stated that reminders for payment get little response from the departments concerned. Of the Rs 81 crore owed by different departments, the Education Department alone owes AMTRON around Rs 33 crore. The corporation had lent IT-related assistance to Samagra Shiksha, Assam (formerly Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan), and the Department of Secondary Education, the source added.

Delay in payment is likely to impose a big liability on AMTRON, as nearly Rs 2 crore has to be paid to its employees as salary per month. Moreover, a large amount is owed to vendors for the supply of IT products, and the corporation needs some breathing space, the source further said.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Programme on drone pilot training at AMTRON, Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)