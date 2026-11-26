Jorhat: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and partner agencies launched a statewide maize cultivation project targeting approximately 1,000 hectares of rice-fallow farmland across 22 districts on Thursday, November 26. The announcement came during a one-day state-level maize technology workshop at the College of Veterinary Science Auditorium in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The initiative, titled Sustainable Crop Intensification of Rice-Fallow Areas in Assam, aims to bring approximately 1,000 hectares of rice-fallow agricultural land under maize cultivation across 22 districts.

Assam Agricultural University organized the workshop jointly with ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, Assam Veterinary and Fishery Sciences University and the Government of Assam.

Dr. Mrinal Saikia has been appointed nodal officer for the project, which will focus on expanding maize cultivation in areas traditionally associated with paddy farming.

The initiative seeks to promote crop diversification while addressing growing demand for maize from different sectors.

Rising industrial demand for ethanol, poultry feed and livestock fodder is driving interest in maize cultivation in Assam. The state's animal husbandry sector also faces acute fodder shortages, making alternative agricultural production systems an important area of focus.

Addressing the workshop, former ICAR Deputy Director General and former AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah highlighted the expanding industrial uses of the crop.

"Currently, maize is not just a food crop; it has also become a crucial raw material for animal feed, ethanol production, food processing, and other industries," he said.

His remarks highlighted the potential of maize beyond conventional food production.

AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa attended the workshop as chief guest and called maize cultivation an opportunity to improve agricultural profitability and diversify farming systems.

He stated, "Maize cultivation is not merely an alternative crop for Assam's farmers, rather it is a significant opportunity to build a profitable, diversified, and sustainable agricultural system. If we can build proper technology, improved production systems, scientific storage, and assured market mechanisms, maize cultivation can bring a positive transformation to Assam's agrarian economy."

His address highlighted the importance of technology, improved production methods, scientific storage and assured markets in supporting maize farmers.

More than 200 delegates attended the one-day programme, representing government and non-government agencies, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), private-sector organisations, research institutes and farming communities.

Other prominent participants included Dr. Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, Dr. Niranjan Kalita, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery Sciences University, and Madhusudan Nath, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Agricultural Research at AAU, and Dr. S. L. Jat, Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, also participated.

Technical sessions covered silage making, bio-fortified maize hybrids, and sweet corn and baby corn varieties.

These discussions focused on different applications of maize cultivation and its potential contribution to agricultural diversification and livestock feed availability.

AAU also distributed maize seeds to selected farmers following the technical sessions.

The university will now initiate the rice-fallow cultivation rollout across the targeted 22 districts under the coordination of nodal officer Dr. Mrinal Saikia.

The project brings together agricultural research institutions, government agencies and farming communities to expand maize production and encourage more diversified use of Assam's agricultural land.