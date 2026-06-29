Haflong: Dima Hasao Launches Pulse Polio Drive, Targets 86% Immunisation Coverage

Correspondent

Haflong: The three-day Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign was launched across the Dima Hasao district on Sunday, in line with the nationwide drive to protect every child under five years of age against polio. The campaign was formally inaugurated by the executive member in charge of health and family welfare, Probita Johari, at Mahur Public Health Centre in the presence of the joint director of health services, Dr Sarsing Rongpi, senior medical officers, and health workers.

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