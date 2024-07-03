Assam: Two Miners from Meghalaya Die in Tinsukia District Due to Suspected Gas Poisoning

GUWAHATI: In distressing turn of events two miners, suspected to be from Meghalaya have succumbed to suspected gas poisoning in Assam's Tinsukia district. This incident. Occurring barely month after similar tragedy. That claimed three lives in the same area. It has once again highlighted the dangers associated with illegal mining activities.

The miners were discovered unconscious in Dharna Basti area of Ledo Pahar. This occurred on the evening of July 1 according to reports from local authorities. They were swiftly rushed to Margherita First Referral Unit (FRU) for urgent medical treatment. Despite efforts by medical personnel. The miners were pronounced dead upon their arrival at the hospital.

Authorities have confirmed that bodies have been handed over to Margherita police station in Assam. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Local residents have alleged. Deceased were engaged in illegal rat-hole mining operations. Managed by local trader. Despite strict prohibitions imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and state authorities.

This unfortunate incident follows closely on heels of previous mining tragedy on May 25. A landslide and cave-in at mining site near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border claimed three lives. This included two individuals from Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district. The victims were identified as John Nongrum from Jatah village. Also Phiniellin Umbah from Korhadem village.

Illegal rat-hole mining a hazardous and outlawed practice, continues to persist in region despite repeated crackdowns and regulatory measures. A recent field inspection conducted by seven-member Assam assembly delegation on June 21. It underscored the prevalence of illegal coal trade and mining activities in Tinsukia. The inspection emphasized an urgent need for stricter enforcement and compliance with environmental regulations.

The recurring tragedies have sparked widespread concern among local communities. Environmental activists urge authorities to take decisive action. Their goal is to prevent further loss of life and environmental degradation. The incident serves as poignant reminder of the human cost associated with illegal mining practices. There is pressing need for sustainable mining policies to safeguard both lives and the environment.