Sivasagar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday organized a special programme to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the creation of the national song ‘Vande Mataram.’

The event was held at Dolmukh Chariali in front of the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, where more than five hundred people joined in the collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram.’ As part of the programme, BJP workers also took a pledge to uphold national unity and cultural pride. The occasion was graced by Sivasagar District BJP President Bitupan Raidongia, former MLA Kushal Duwori, BJP leaders Surabhi Rajkuwori, Manas Handique, Binita Saikia Dey, District Yuva Morcha President Samiran Bordoloi, Dipika Duwori, State OBC Morcha Secretary, District Mahila Morcha President Juli Patar, and District Executive Member Raj Bhushan Gogoi, among others.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Central Institute of Technology (CIT) organizes ‘Vande Mataram’ on its 150th years