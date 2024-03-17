Assam: Leading social worker Jamini Barman passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Leading social worker Jamini Barman, wife of late Harmohan Barman and a resident of Sookerating, passed away on Friday. She was 87. Born at Bokakhat on May 15, 1937, she had her early education there and came to live here permanently after her marriage. She was actively associated with many organisations and took the initiative in establishing Doomdooma Mahila Samity in a small Assam type house after acquisition of a plot of land at main road of the town.

Besides opening a tailoring and embroidery learning centre there, a humble beginning was made by starting a music school where Jhumoir Samrat Padmashree Dulal Manki offered his services as a music teacher. Her last rites were performed at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Saturday.

Her death has cast a pall of gloom in the area and many organisations including Ramdhenu Mohila Chora, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Senior Citizens Association, Doomdooma, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samity, Doomdooma Namghar Samity, Doomdooma Press Club condoled her death.

