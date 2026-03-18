Assam: Lecture on women’s equality held at Sibsagar Commerce College

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SIVASAGAR: The Women’s Studies Cell of Sibsagar Commerce College organized a lecture and discussion on the theme ‘Only an Equal Status of Women Builds the Foundation of a Developed Society’ on March 16.

The programme began with a welcome address by Principal Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta. Quoting William Golding, he emphasized that women had always been strong and capable. He stressed that the strength of a woman’s mind determined her social status and that empowering women in family and community life was key to achieving equality.

Dr Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika, Principal of Bir Lachit Borphukan College, attended the programme as the chief guest and spoke on the role of education, healthcare, social systems, and political participation in the upliftment of women.

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