Exhibition of paintings underway on occasion of International Women’s Day

NAGAON: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a team of over 11 women artists respectively from Nagaon and Guwahati on Friday organized a three day long exhibition of paintings titled as ‘Rang Aru Surare Sojao Aha’ at the newly-constructed Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mousumi Kandali, noted Assamese storyteller, critic of paintings and historian of art and paintings in presence of noted journalist and film critic Manoj Borpuzari who attended the occasion as the chief guest. Tikendrajit Saikia, noted artist of Nagaon was also present in the programme as the special invitee.

The works of those women artists, Bandana Nath, Paran Banti Devi, Arundhuti Chaudhary, Kukima Kakoti were displayed. During the inaugural session, singers like Chandana Bezbaruah, Barnali Hazarika, Suranjita Baruah and Ujjaljyoti Das performed their musical extravaganza to make the programme an attractive one.

