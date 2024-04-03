Assam: Legal Aid Clinic opened at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: For the first time, the Legal Aid Clinic was opened at Bodoland University (BU) on Monday for the welfare of the student’s community and employees of the university. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kokrajhar Nabajit Bhatta attended the programme in the presence of registrar and teaching and non-teaching staff. The aim of the opening of Legal Aid Clinic at Bodoland University was to provide legal assistance or any legal help to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university on various aspects.

On the occasion, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kokrajhar Nabajit Bhatta advocated for rendering legal service and assistance for the interest of the students and employees of the university while the Registrar of the CIT-Kokrajhar Dr. Subung Basumatary also expressed hope that from the initiative of ‘Legal Aid Clinic’ university fraternity will be benefited in various legal aspects in the days to come. He further said the Legal Aid Clinic will not only be helpful to all the staff, both teaching and non-teaching and students of the Bodoland University will get an opportunity to take legal advice and help from them whenever necessary.

Also Read: ‘BJP trying to buy Muslim votes’: Moulana Badrauddin Ajmal

Also Watch: