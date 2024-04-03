‘BJP trying to buy Muslim votes’: Moulana Badrauddin Ajmal

Silchar: The BJP is desperately trying to purchase Muslim votes by huge amount of money, but the main minorities would ultimately register their mandates in favour of the AIUDF, stated Moulana Badrauddin Ajmal. The AIUDF chief Ajmal on Tuesday accompanied party candidate Sahabul Chowdhury Parul in filing nomination for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. Speaking to the media persons, Ajmal said, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was daydreaming that the minorities would vote for the BJP but in the reality the picture would just be the opposite. “I have asked the Muslims brothers to take money as much as you can from the BJP and press the button of the EVMs in favour of the AIUDF symbols,” Ajmal said. While quizzed that presently Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen usurping the tag of ‘Muslim ka Messiah’ from him, Ajmal said, it was utterly false as the minorities know whom to vote in this hour of their existential crisis. Ajmal said the BJP candidate in Karimganj Kripanath Mallah was actually an agent of the Congress. Claiming that their fight would be against BJP, Ajmal refused to make any comment on Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, the Congress candidate who was one of the founding member of the AIUDF. Ajmal said they would win the Karimganj seat with a margin of not less than two lakh votes.

