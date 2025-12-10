Housing scheme approval letters distributed under PMAY in Nazira constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The first instalment of housing construction sanction letters was distributed to selected beneficiaries of Nazira and Amguri development zones of 97th Nazira Assembly constituency under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Nazira College ground on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram, Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain, MLA Debabrata Saikia’s representative Jinti Rajkumari, Nazira and Amguri Anchalik panchayat councillors Parineeta Shaikia and Ashabanti Badra respectively, former Assistant Secretary of Nazira Senior Citizens Association Bijay Chandra Bora, etc. After the meeting started with the lighting of lamps, 10 selected beneficiaries were distributed letters of approval on the stage.

