Assam: Kushi Borar of GS Lohia College secures highest CGPA in Commerce stream

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The results of BCom (CBCS) 6th & final semester examination 2025 conducted by Dibrugarh University during May 2025 were declared on Thursday. A total of 3,532 candidates appeared in the said examination out of which 2,693 came out successful, with the pass percentage being 76.25%.

Kushi Borar of GS Lohia College, Tinsukia, secured the highest CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) in the Commerce stream. She was adjudged the best commerce graduate. It is worth mentioning that the results were declared this year within 17 days of completion of the examination, breaking last year’s record of 27 days.

