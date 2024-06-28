Assam: Lekhapani Police Officers Suspended for Alleged Assault on MBA Student; Investigation Underway

DIGBOI: One Pradum Chhetri, an MBA student, was reportedly assaulted by officers from the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district allegedly under the influence of alcohol here on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at night on June 26 wherein one of the off duty Sub-Inspectors (SI) Pranjal Phukan on civil dress and three other policemen attached to Lekhapani police station reportedly chastised the student. “The victim student was asked to step out of the parked car along the road and was assaulted physically hurling abusive language,” locals alleged. In response, Chhetri’s family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Lekhapani police station, demanding justice for the assault.

Meanwhile, acting swiftly upon the instructions of the DGP Assam GP Singh, the Tinsukia SP has immediately put the officer under suspension.

“Assam Police headquarters shall not condone any willful and unlawful use of force on civilians,” said the DGP in his X handle, adding, “As police personnel, all of us have to show a higher degree of restraint.”

Meanwhile Tinsukia SP IPS Abhijit Gaurav shared that following the unpleasant occurrence of the incident, the SI has been suspended with immediate effect while two constables of 2nd APBN have been sent back to parent unit.

“I have instructed the Lekhapani OC to take legal action while the SDPO Margherita to cause preliminary inquiry into the matter,” said the top cop adding, “Further, departmental proceedings will be initiated against the police officers.”

On the other hand, handling the infuriated mob sensibly, the SDPO Margherita IPS Sambhabhi Mishra said that the accused in the case wouldn’t be spared and law would take its natural course. The investigation is afoot, she told the mob who had thronged the police station in hundreds.

