Three Child Labourers Rescued in Kokrajhar During Joint Operation by District Authorities

KOKRAJHAR: Three child labourers were rescued during a “Child Labour Rescue Drive” jointly carried out in various places of Kokrajhar by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Kokrajhar, Kokrajhar Child Helpline, Labour Officer, Kokrajhar, Labour Inspector, Gossaigaon, Assistant Commissioner, Gossaigaon along with police department.

Sources from DCPU said three more child labourers engaged in various works were rescued during the joint operation on Wednesday including 1 from Salakati and 2 from Bhotgaon. The rescued child labourers were brought to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for statement and initiated action against the employers of the child. Very recently, as many as four child labourers working in various establishments like, grocery shops, welding shop and garage were rescued from various parts of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district, has proved the veracity of children being used by the employers. The District Task Force comprising the Civil SDO, Gossaigaon, Labour Inspector Gossaigaon, Child Welfare Committee, Child Line, District Child Protection (DCPU) and Police conducted the operation in Gossaigaon area and rescued the children.

The DCPU sources said many child labourers has been used by the employers mainly in brick kilns, tyre repairing workshops, factories and restaurants. The employers of child labourers are liable for violating child right norms and they are fined for any offence and cases are registered against them.

