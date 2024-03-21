Assam: Leopard caged at Lepetkatta by forest department personnel

DIBRUGARH: A leopard was rescued from the BCPL, Lepetkatta by forest department personnel on Wednesday. The leopard was caged last night and the forest personnel on Wednesday morning reached the spot and rescued the caged leopard and took it to the office of the Jokai Block forest officer. After medical examination, the leopard was released into wild. The leopard has been creating terror in the BCPL area for a long time.

