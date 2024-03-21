Assam: Rhino attacks tourist vehicle in Manas National Park

PATHSALA: A rhino attacked a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park marking the second such incident in a week. The rhino charged at the vehicle from a considerable distance. The shocking event was captured on camera by a tourist present in the vehicle. The group of tourists escaped unharmed due to the alertness of the driver. The incident occurred in the Banhbari range of the national park, a world heritage site in Assam.

Earlier, a terrifying incident unfolded in Manas National Park, Assam, when a giant rhino charged a tourist vehicle, putting the lives of the passengers at risk. The incident took place on the Mathanguri-Banhbari road within the Banahbari range of the park.

The incident occurred as tourists from the Bongaigaon oil refinery were enjoying a jeep safari. Their peaceful excursion was abruptly interrupted by the sudden and unpredictable charge of the formidable rhinoceros.

