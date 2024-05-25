Assam: Leopard caged at Timana area of Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A leopard was caged at Timana area of Dibrugarh on Friday morning. The forest department placed the cage after knowing about the presence of the leopard in the area. The leopard was successfully caged on Friday morning. “For last couple of days, the leopard has been creating a reign of terror in the village and the villagers were afraid to go out from their house during the night. The leopard was successfully trapped inside the cage. After medical examination, we will release the leopard in the wild,” said a forest official.

