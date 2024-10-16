Assam: Section Officer of Excise Department Arrested by Vigilance Department

Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested a Section Officer of the Excise Department on Wednesday after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

A statement mentioned that a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Partha Hazarika, a Section Officer of the Excise Department posted at the Janata Bhawan in Dispur of Guwahati had demanded Rs One lakh as a bribe from the complainant in connection with the sanctioning of an IMFL ON Shop licence. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take the necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Following this complaint, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near the main gate of Janata Bhawan in Dispur of Guwahati. Partha Hazarika was caught red-handed at around 11:30 AM, immediately after he accepted Rs. 24,500 as part of the demanded bribe, from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. In this connection, a case was registered at ACB Police Station on 16/10/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 77/2024 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and necessary legal action is underway.