Assam: Lightning Strike Claims Farmer's Life in Kamrup District

BOKO: A farmer was killed instantly when he was struck by lightning while working in a paddy field at Jongakhuli, under Boko-Chaygaon LAC in Kamrup district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Jirann Boro of Kacharipara in Jongakhuli. He had gone to sow paddy seeds in the fields at around 7 am in the morning when he was hit by lightning, and although he was rushed to Boko primary health centre, the doctors pronounced him dead. The body was sent to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in the afternoon for post-mortem, and the last rites were conducted by the people of Jongakhuli village in the evening. According to locals, Jiran Boro lived with his wife, a daughter and two sons, and was a good farmer. His death has left a pall of gloom in the area and the people have appealed to the State government to provide assistance to the bereaved family.

