Assam: Line departments directed to submit flood action plans in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur district administration has geared up preparations to tackle the imminent flood situation in the district during the upcoming rainy season. In this regard, the flood preparedness meeting of the district administration was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the auspices of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). It was attended by departmental heads and Circle Officers of the district. The meeting commenced with District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge in the chair. District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah explained the objective of the meeting, in which Papori Borah, Project Officer, DDMA, Lakhimpur, presented the minutes of the last flood-related meeting of the district through a power-point-presentation.

From the chair, District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge directed the departmental heads of the district to stay alert and prepared to tackle the imminent flood situation and to submit the Flood Action Plans at the earliest to the authority concerned. She also instructed the Circle Officer (COs) of the district to hold the Task Force meetings soon. She further took stock of the availability of food items and medicines to be distributed among the flood affected people during the urgent period. She also reviewed the status of the embankments and road communication in the vulnerable areas of the district to tackle the imminent flood problem. She instructed the line departments to be prepared to submit the flood damage reports to the Circle Office concerned within 24 hours. In the meeting, detailed discussion was also held over the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Road Map Proposals. The meeting was also attended by Braja Kumar Doley, the representatives of Dhakuakhana MLA, officers of the NDRF and SDRF along with the officers and employees of the DDMA, Lakhimpur.

Also Read: Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee organize a maha Yagya for world peace on February 24 in Kokrajhar

Also watch: