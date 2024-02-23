Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee organize a maha Yagya for world peace on February 24 in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee has decided to organize a grand Maha Yagya for world peace at Green Field near BTC Secretariat on February 24. The preparations are going on in full swing to host the grand prayer for peace among all.

The chairman of Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee, Dr Ajit Boro said after the commencement of preaching Brahma Dharma by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma in 1905 among the Bodos and other downtrodden communities of North East India, for more than a century now Bodos have been performing ‘Yagya Ahuti’ on the eve of Magw Purnima. He said the Yagya had been being performed by the believers of Brahma Dharma across Assam and neighbouring states to seek blessings for realizing peace and progress everywhere by balancing between ‘Karma’ and ‘Dharma’.

Boro said this year, the Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee on receiving immense support from the BTC and had decided to organize “Maha Yagya for Viswa Shanti” in Kokrajhar with participation of at least 50,000 devotees on February 24. He also said the idea had been conceived to further promote permanent peace and sustainable development in Bodoland Territorial Region by performing Maha Yagya at Green Field, Kokrajhar. He further said the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had given his consent to be the chief guest in the mega prayer event.

