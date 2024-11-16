Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board distributes ambulances in Guwahati

A Correspondent

Hojai: The Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, Government of Assam, provided four ambulances to different social organizations of Assam at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. Two units of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch, namely Hojai and Mankachar, received one ambulance each, and one ambulance each was provided to Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, Hojai, and Rajyog Education and Research Foundation, Hojai.

Notably, an ambulance distribution ceremony was organized where Shiladitya Dev, Chairman, Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, handed over the keys to the representative of this NGO. Talking to our correspondent, Shiladitya Dev apprised everyone on the development works undertaken by ALMDB under his leadership. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is witnessing massive development. He further appealed to the social organizations to properly maintain the ambulance and carry forward the social endeavors.

Pankaj Jalan, Provincial President, PPMYM, thanked the Assam Government and ALMDB for providing the ambulance. He said since inception, social service is the first and foremost priority of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch. During the ceremony, Subash Surana, provisional secretary; Natnmal Bothra, Mandal H Vice President; Ashish Agarwal, President, Marwari Yuva Manch, Hojai; Navin Agarwal, ex-president; Nikhil Kumar Mundra, provisional executive member, PPMYM; Aaushi Agarwala, member, MYM Mankachar Branch; and many other representatives from other NGOs and members of the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board were present.

