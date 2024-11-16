Assam: Three Killed, Several Injured in Head-On Collision Between Tata Ultra Bus and Ford Aspire in Doshimara

A correspondent

Boko: In a tragic incident, three people died on the spot and several were injured when a Tata Ultra Bus (AS 25FC 3514) face-to-face collided with a Ford Aspire vehicle (AS 01DL 7799) in the Doshimara area under the Rangjuli Police Station on Friday. According to the locals, the bus came from the Goalpara side towards Guwahati, and the Ford Aspire vehicle came from the opposite direction and face-to-face collided.

Two women, Mina Rabha (age 43 years) and Manju Roy (age 55 years), and one boy, Krito Roy (14 years), son of Mina Rabha, from Dudhnoi, died on the spot. Several passengers of the bus were injured in the accident. However, Rangjuli Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and admitted injured passengers to the Rangjuli Hospital. Later, Rangjuli police sent the bodies to the Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem reports.

Meanwhile, police also started an investigation on this matter.

