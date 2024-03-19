Assam: Literature and culture lover Anna Kalita passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Anna Kalita, a resident of Wood Road and mother of journalist Anuj Kalita, President, Doomdooma Press Club, passed away at her residence on Sunday morning. She was 90 years.

Predeceased by her husband Purnananda Kalita a few years back, she had been suffering from old age ailments for some time. She is survived by five daughters, three son-in-laws, one daughter -in-law and only journalist son Anuj Kalita.

Madame Kalita was once closely associated with Doomdooma Namghar Samity and she always encouraged people working for the upliftment of Assamese language, literature and culture. The Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX) honoured her on first day of Assamese month Bohag in 2022.

Innumerable well-wishers and sympathizers thronged her Wood Road residence to pay last respect to her mortal remains. Her death casted a pall of gloom in Doomdooma township and in her birth place Dibrugarh. Doomdooma Press Club, Tinsukia District Journalists Association, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Rotary Club of Doomdooma, Lions Club Doomdooma Tea City, North East Art Academy, Saikhowa Press Club, Kakapather Press Club along with many other organizations mourned widely for the peace of the deceased soul. Her last rites were performed at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Sunday in presence of large numbers of mourners.

