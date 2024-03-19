Lok Sabha Election: License holders instructed to deposit arms in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: With the declaration of Parliamentary Election, 2024 by the Election Commission of India, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has already come into force in Lakhimpur district too along with the rest of the nation. In this connection, the Lakhimpur district administration, by issuing an order vide No. MJ/26/2022-ADMIN-LKPR, Dated N. Lakhimpur, the 18th March, 2024, instructed all the Arms License holders of the district to deposit their arms in their respective police stations. The same order also asked the OCs concerned to acknowledge receipt of the arms and to return the same after the election process is over.

