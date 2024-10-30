Assam: Local holiday declared in Sonitpur district

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: District Magistrate Ankur Bharali has declared November 1 as a local holiday in the entire Sonitpur district under the NI Act, 1881 on the account of Diwali. All state government offices and all educational institutions including all financial institutions/co-operative banks etc. of Sonitpur district will remain closed on this account. However, the local holiday will not be effective in case of any examinations of schools and colleges already scheduled.

