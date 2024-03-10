Assam: Thousands join BJP in Biswanath district

JAMUGURIHAT: In two separate joining meetings that were held under Biswanath district BJP leadership, more than one thousand people from various backgrounds had joined the saffron party on being attracted with party ideology and principles, stated a press release issued by the party on Saturday. Nearly five hundred minority voters of south Sootea had joined the BJP in a public meeting held at Idgaha moidam, Uttar Kolakati under No 1 Adabheti area of Biswanath LAC.

The meeting was convened by Biswanath district BJP in association with Sootea Mandal BJP and was held with Ishwar Timsina, president of Sootea Mandal BJP in the chair. The joining meeting was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Diganta Ghatowar, district president of the BJP, Paresh Borkakaty, vice chairman of Animal Husbandry, Dr Ranjan Gogoi, vice president of OBC board besides other office bearers.

Earlier to this Biswanath MLA welcomed the new joiners with party caps and shawls. In a separate joining meeting that was convened under the aegis of Sootea Mandal BJP in collaboration of Biswanath district BJP was held at Borgang Chelaikathi under Chelaikathi GP on the northern part of Sootea on Saturday with Diganta Ghatowar, president of Biswanath district BJP in the chair. Addressing the gathering Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur briefly stated about the ideology of the saffron party and welcomed the new members with party caps and shawls. The joining meeting was attended by Dibyajyoti Bhuyan, Dr Ranjan Gogoi, Ishwar Timsina, Lachit Pator, Ratul Nath among others. Nearly five hundred people had joined the BJP at Chelaikathi area.

