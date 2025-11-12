Assam: Locals urge prompt repair of damaged Fida Ali Bridge in Sonari

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A section of the Fida Ali Bridge, located near the Muktabaari tea estate on the Dhodar Ali-Kalakta road in Sonari, has collapsed, posing a significant threat to public safety. The damaged bridge, which has not yet been repaired, has sparked concerns among locals and travellers, with fears of a major accident. According to locals, the bridge was constructed using substandard materials, leading to collapse.

Joint Secretary of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Rabul Borgohain, and Joint Secretary of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Charaideo district, Chandan Borgohain, have urged authorities to take immediate action to repair the bridge.

