Assam: Locals Work Hard Towards Prevention of Erosion of River Banks

DOOMDOOMA: The local people of a locality under the Doomdooma Revenue Circle have undertaken an initiative towards the prevention of any further erosion of banks and embankments of the Brahmaputra River thereby preventing flooding of the region.

A large number of local people engaged in Shram Daan or voluntary service towards the conservation of the embankments. The participants manually dug up a part of the sandbank to make a small change to the movement of water in the river. This change has the potential to drastically reduce the amount of soil erosion on the river bank.

This activity was taken up by the residents of the Doomdooma revenue circle of the Tinsukia district of Assam. Since the river has eroded parts of the embankments on the West Saikhowa area of Doomdooma, local residents decided to take up this action as a precautionary measure.

The Water Resources department has also taken steps towards the protection and preservation of the banks. They have stacked geobags filled with sand on the banks in an effort to prevent further erosion. However, the locals mentioned that a large sand bank near the edge of the river is responsible for the increased erosion of the side. Hence the locals engaged in digging up a pathway for the water to pass thereby decreasing the chance of erosion of the embankment.

The local people also performed a puja on the banks and made offerings to the river before initiating their action of digging the sandbank. A waterway, about 200 meters in length, 2 feet wide and 1.5 feet deep was dug up by the local people as a part of this initiative. Since the water levels on the river continue to rise because of the incessant rains, it is a matter of time before the local people will see if their hard work is able to bring any positive results or not.