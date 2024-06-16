Kopili River Erosion Threatens Kakotigaon and Borchung Villages in Nagaon District

NAGAON: Following large-scale devastation in the recent waves of flood in the greater Kampur and Raha revenue circles in Nagaon district, intense erosion by Kopili river is posing a fresh threat to the lives and habitations of two villages namely Kakotigaon and Borchung under Kampur revenue circle.

Unabated erosion by Kopili river on its south bank has reportedly reached the doorsteps of residents of these two villages and many have been forced to shift immediately to other nearby places.

Sources claimed that the recent flood and unabated erosion by the Kopili have washed away nearly 25 meters of a newly constructed rock dam on the south bank of the river near Borchung village. Large cracks have developed at several places in the rock dam constructed by the Water Resources department of Nagaon Division.

The 600 meters long rock dam on the south bank of the Kopili covering Kakotigaon, Borchung and other villages under Kampur revenue circle was constructed last year to prevent erosion. Completion of the rock dam had brought hope to the people living in those riverine villages. But within a year of its construction, their hopes have been belied, rued local villagers while interacting with media-persons here. They alleged that there must definitely have been some technical or other irregularities in its construction for which reason the rock dam has collapsed within a year. They sought a high level probe in this regard and demanded adequate punishment of all culprits involved in the irregularities in construction of the rock dam.

