Assam: Lok Adalat in Nalbari to be held on March 9

Nalbari: Preparations have started to hold Lok Adalat in Nalbari district along with other parts of the country in March. On March 9, the National Lok Adalat will be held in Nalbari district. It will dispose of negotiable criminal cases, other civil cases including money suits, family disputes, motor accident cases, loan cases, cases under NI Act, cases related to public utility services etc. pending in various courts of Nalbari district. The District Legal Services Authority, Nalbari has also arranged early hearings for the convenience of the public. The District Legal Services Authority, Nalbari has requested all persons who have received a notice of the Lok Adalat to attend the designated place on time to ensure expeditious disposal of cases.

