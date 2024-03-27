Assam: Lok Sabha BJP MP Pradan Baruah files nomination in Lakhimpur for upcoming general elections

LAKHIMPUR: In connection with the Lok Sabha Election- 2024 for 12 Lakhimpur HPC, a total of four candidates submitted nominations to the Returning Officer of 12-Lakhimpur HPC on Tuesday. They are Pradan Baruah from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pallab Pegu from Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C), Biren Bailung from Voters Party International (VPI) and Ghana Kanta Chutia from All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP candidates filed 4 nomination papers while SUCI(C) candidate submitted 3 nomination papers. On the other hand, the Voters Party International candidate submitted one nomination paper while Trinamool Congress candidate submitted four nomination papers.

Incumbent Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah filed his nomination papers in the presence of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu along with other supporters of the BJP. He was also accompanied by other leaders of BJP-AGP- Sanmilita Gana Shakti Alliance, like AGP president-cum-Agriculture Minister Atul Borah, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, Lakhimpur MP Manab Deka, Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley and Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowola. Pradan Baruah came to the Returning Officer’s office being escorted by a large number of party supporters. While addressing the rally, the Chief Minister described Baruah as one of the most hardworking ‘karyakartas’ of BJP and said that he would win the election by a ‘record margin of votes’. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress candidate Ghana Kanta Chutia was accompanied by party’s State president Ripun Borah and other leaders of the party.

Also Read: Assam: Former Cabinet Minister Bharat Narah quits Congress

Also Watch: