Assam: Former Cabinet Minister Bharat Narah quits Congress

LAKHIMPUR: Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha Poll- 2024, Congress, the major opposition party of the State, had a major setback with the resignation of former Cabinet Minister Bharat Chandra Narah. The veteran Congress leader-cum-incumbent Nowboicha MLA quit the party by submitting a one-line resignation letter, which he submitted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Bharat Chandra Narah quit Congress after All India Congress Committee (AICC) denied party’s ticket to his wife, former Union Minister Ranee Narah as candidate for 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC) two days back.

Congress is contesting in a total of 13 seats out of 14 HPCs of the State. AICC brought out its list for 12 seats on March 12 but the announcement of the name of party’s candidate for Lakhimpur HPC had remained pending. On Saturday, AICC released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Poll- 2024.

In that list, Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for Lakhimpur HPC. Uday Shankar Hazarika switched over from the BJP in December 2023. Ranee Narah was also ticket aspirant for Lakhimpur HPC. Finally, AICC selected Uday Shankar Hazarika over Ranee Narah for the same. Notably, Ranee Narah, as Congress candidate, was elected from the Lakhimpur seat thrice – in 1998, 1999 and 2009. She also served a term as a Rajya Sabha MP. She had also been appointed as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in 2012 under the UPA-led government at the Centre.

On the other hand, Bharat Chandra Narah has currently been serving his sixth term as MLA of Nowboicha LAC under Lakhimpur district since 2021. He was previously a five-term MLA of Dhakuakhana constituency, 1985-2011, and a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Assam 1985-1987, 1988-1990, and 2001-2011. He was also the Chief Minister’s Press Advisor with cabinet rank, 2012-2016. Before joining the Congress, Narah was a member of the Asom Gana Parishad. He was also a leader of the All Assam Students’ Union. On Sunday (March 24) Narah resigned from the post of the Chairman of Assam Congress’ Media Cell.

