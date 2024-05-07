Assam Lok Sabha Election: CM Sarma Votes at Amingaon Polling Station

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has arrived to vote at the Amingaon polling station for the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency on May 7.

In this election, the NDA has chosen Phani Bhusan Choudhury from the BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as their candidate, who is competing against Congress' Deep Bayan.

In Assam, four Lok Sabha constituencies had elections on Tuesday in the third phase. Officials reported a voter turnout of 45.88 percent by 1 pm.

Dhubri had the highest turnout at 47.73 percent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 percent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 percent, and Guwahati at 42.13 percent.

Voting started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm.