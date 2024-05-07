Assam Lok Sabha Election: CM Sarma Votes at Amingaon Polling Station

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has arrived to vote at the Amingaon polling station for the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency on May 7.
In this election, the NDA has chosen Phani Bhusan Choudhury from the BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as their candidate, who is competing against Congress' Deep Bayan.
In Assam, four Lok Sabha constituencies had elections on Tuesday in the third phase. Officials reported a voter turnout of 45.88 percent by 1 pm.
Dhubri had the highest turnout at 47.73 percent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 percent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 percent, and Guwahati at 42.13 percent.
Voting started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm.
Earlier, Sarma spoke to the media about the party's strategy to win a significant portion of the Muslim vote.
He claimed that half of the state's Muslim voters have already voted for the BJP in completed constituencies. Sarma credited this support to Muslim voters recognizing that the BJP's agenda benefits their interests.
As the third phase of polling approaches, the focus is on constituencies like Barpeta and Guwahati. Sarma announced that he will be actively involved in campaigning for BJP allies in these areas. He emphasized the importance of building support across diverse communities.
Sarma didn't just talk about elections; he also sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Barpeta.
He compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to a hypothetical situation under Gandhi, highlighting the progress made under Modi's governance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting began for the third phase of the general election, covering 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.
Polling started at 7:00 am in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4). It's worth noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Surat seat without contest.
